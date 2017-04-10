IMPD adjusting tactics in to curb downtown shootings
Police and Sheriff's deputies announce a tactical shift after seven downtown shootings in the past six days. INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis police responded to a violent overnight with new tactics intended to cut down on violent crimes committed downtown and in residential neighborhoods.
