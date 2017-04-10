I-465 ramp closures scheduled for bri...

I-465 ramp closures scheduled for bridge work

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

Flood Warning issued April 10 at 10:16AM EDT expiring April 12 at 5:00AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued April 10 at 10:16AM EDT expiring April 12 at 11:36AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued April 10 at 10:16AM EDT expiring April 13 at 6:17PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued April 10 at 10:16AM EDT expiring April 11 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued April 5 at 10:27PM EDT expiring April 12 at 2:45PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox Flood Warning issued April 5 at 10:27PM EDT expiring April 12 at 11:25PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:32PM EDT expiring April 13 at 12:48AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:32PM EDT ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su... 21 hr scarboroughB 2
News Police, Fire a " April 10 21 hr scarboroughB 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Sun sundancer2004 165
Tynisha Elliott Apr 7 DirtyLaundry 1
Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by? Apr 7 BigMike 5
Ty Elliott on Facebook... Apr 7 SmhSmh 4
Fox News Apr 6 Stay honest 4
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC