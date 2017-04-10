I-465 ramp closures scheduled for bridge work
Flood Warning issued April 10 at 10:16AM EDT expiring April 12 at 5:00AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued April 10 at 10:16AM EDT expiring April 12 at 11:36AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued April 10 at 10:16AM EDT expiring April 13 at 6:17PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued April 10 at 10:16AM EDT expiring April 11 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued April 5 at 10:27PM EDT expiring April 12 at 2:45PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox Flood Warning issued April 5 at 10:27PM EDT expiring April 12 at 11:25PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:32PM EDT expiring April 13 at 12:48AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:32PM EDT ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su...
|21 hr
|scarboroughB
|2
|Police, Fire a " April 10
|21 hr
|scarboroughB
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Sun
|sundancer2004
|165
|Tynisha Elliott
|Apr 7
|DirtyLaundry
|1
|Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by?
|Apr 7
|BigMike
|5
|Ty Elliott on Facebook...
|Apr 7
|SmhSmh
|4
|Fox News
|Apr 6
|Stay honest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC