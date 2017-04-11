Homicide of 15-year-old boy marks first in two years for Indy neighborhood
The homicide of a 15-year-old boy marks the first in two years for one Indianapolis neighborhood, according to community leaders. Some people living in the neighborhood said they are hoping to see more patrols and more community engagement after the teen's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Flips on Four Policies in One Day
|44 min
|Flippy Floppy Donny
|1
|Fox News
|58 min
|Buh Bye Bill OReilly
|5
|Trump Says He Didn’t Know Bannon Until Campaign
|1 hr
|Buh Bye Bannon
|1
|Venezuela is Dying
|7 hr
|okimar
|5
|Black Shooter in Cali School
|15 hr
|Trumped EU
|1
|Lyft
|Tue
|Truth
|1
|Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su...
|Apr 10
|scarboroughB
|2
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 9
|sundancer2004
|165
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC