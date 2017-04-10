Holocaust survivor receives State's h...

Holocaust survivor receives State's highest honor

She received the state's highest honor Thursday in a ceremony at the War Memorial and then found out she will also be the Grand Marshal for the 2017 IPL 500 Festival Parade. "It is my deep honor to present my first Sachem Award to Eva Mozes Kor," Governor Eric Holcomb announced in a ceremony at the war memorial.

