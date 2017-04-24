HGTV mother-daughter duo from Indy talks about home renovation
The mother-daughter duo from Indianapolis behind the hit HGTV series "Good Bones" are sharing their experience in the home renovation business. The pair is known as "Two Chicks and a Hammer" and they're getting ready to return for a second season.
