Greenwood pursuit ends in east Indian...

Greenwood pursuit ends in east Indianapolis crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Paramedics transported a suspect for minor injuries from the the end of a police pursuit at N. Walcott St. and Michigan St. on the near east side. Greenwood police officers chased him from Greenwood Park Mall after he allegedly pulled a knife on a Macy's store security officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ty Elliott on Facebook... 2 hr BigMike 2
Fox News 8 hr Sydney S 1
Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie Ballew 17 hr Curious 1
Bye Bye Socialism 20 hr Hugo Who 5
Venezuela is Dying Tue whome 2
News Solar proponents rally against bill Tue SolarKings 2
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy Tue SocialismFails 13
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,028 • Total comments across all topics: 280,088,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC