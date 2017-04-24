Giving a new start
Nataley Raker lounged in a bed at Franciscan Health Indianapolis and watched as her healthy blood cells were collected. The Greenwood resident had been asked to donate her peripheral blood stem cells - which are the building bloods of healthy blood - as she was an ideal genetic match for a 56-year-old blood cancer patient.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump backs away from demand for border wall mo...
|1 min
|Art of the Fail
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|6 min
|Waikiki murders
|166
|Looking for apartment that will lease to broken...
|8 min
|RelocatingMyFamily
|1
|Impeachable: The State Department is spending ...
|52 min
|Impeach Now
|1
|14% of US Christians left their churches after ...
|13 hr
|poptarts
|3
|Washinton Memorial Cemetary front for drugs
|15 hr
|Disgraced
|4
|Racist Amos Brown
|Sun
|Black Racist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC