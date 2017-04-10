Four shot at downtown parking garage Saturday morning
INDIANAPOLIS - Police now say four people were shot in a parking garage in the 300 block of Meridian Street shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. Three people were transported from the scene, two to Eskenazi Hospital and another to Methodist Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gays vacationing on Dale hollow Lake inTennessee
|5 hr
|Hes nasty
|3
|Venezuela is Dying
|12 hr
|SocialiismFails
|6
|Indianapolis man arrested on molestation charge...
|Fri
|Oh criminy
|1
|Poison's Bobby Dall says band's tour with Def L...
|Thu
|I want to jam
|1
|Trump Flips on Four Policies in One Day
|Apr 13
|Trumped NK
|2
|Fox News
|Apr 12
|Buh Bye Bill OReilly
|5
|Trump Says He Didn’t Know Bannon Until Campaign
|Apr 12
|Buh Bye Bannon
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 9
|sundancer2004
|165
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC