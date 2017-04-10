Four shot at downtown parking garage ...

Four shot at downtown parking garage Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS - Police now say four people were shot in a parking garage in the 300 block of Meridian Street shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. Three people were transported from the scene, two to Eskenazi Hospital and another to Methodist Hospital.

