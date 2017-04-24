Four rescued from south side apartment fire
Indianapolis firefighters were call to the 7000 block of Madison Avenue Sunday morning for a fire that started in a the kitchen of an apartment at at Colonial Village Apartments. Fire crews arrived at the scene and had to rescue four third floor occupants from apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
