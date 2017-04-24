Four rescued from south side apartmen...

Four rescued from south side apartment fire

12 hrs ago

Indianapolis firefighters were call to the 7000 block of Madison Avenue Sunday morning for a fire that started in a the kitchen of an apartment at at Colonial Village Apartments. Fire crews arrived at the scene and had to rescue four third floor occupants from apartments.

