Foley & Mansfield Expands Operations ...

Foley & Mansfield Expands Operations in Midwest

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The office will be managed by partner Joseph V. Macha, a Board Certified Trial Specialist licensed to practice in Indiana and California. Mr. Macha began his career working in-house for CNA Insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Flips on Four Policies in One Day 2 hr Trumped NK 2
Fox News 13 hr Buh Bye Bill OReilly 5
Trump Says He Didn’t Know Bannon Until Campaign 13 hr Buh Bye Bannon 1
Venezuela is Dying 19 hr okimar 5
Black Shooter in Cali School Wed Trumped EU 1
Lyft Tue Truth 1
News Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su... Apr 10 scarboroughB 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,361 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC