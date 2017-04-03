Firefighters pull two people from Fou...

Firefighters pull two people from Fountain Square house fire

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Indianapolis Fire Department officials say the fire started in a house that was split into first floor and second floor apartments. They say the fire was contained to the first floor.

Indianapolis, IN

