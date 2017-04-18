FexEx growth may help cargo business ...

FexEx growth may help cargo business at Indianapolis airport

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Air-freight operator FedEx will spend $170 million to upgrade its hub at Indianapolis International Airport and hire more than 200 workers, most of whom will be part-time. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports FexEx's expansion is predicted to increase 2017 revenue and earnings for the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
14% of US Christians left their churches after ... 14 min TrumpedUnions 2
Closing of the Marion County Children's Guardia... (Apr '09) 2 hr bignikki1 40
Trump has lowest first quarter approval of any ... 14 hr 100 days of fail 1
Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter... 14 hr 100 Daysa Bluster... 2
Fox News 14 hr GTFO Bill O 11
Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ... 14 hr Trump - 100 days ... 3
Trump lawyer told Carter Page to stop calling h... 14 hr Trump Caught in m... 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 9 sundancer2004 165
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,691 • Total comments across all topics: 280,495,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC