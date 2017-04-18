FexEx growth may help cargo business at Indianapolis airport
Air-freight operator FedEx will spend $170 million to upgrade its hub at Indianapolis International Airport and hire more than 200 workers, most of whom will be part-time. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports FexEx's expansion is predicted to increase 2017 revenue and earnings for the company.
