Family members rescued from Indiana river after canoe flips
Authorities say police and firefighters teamed up to rescue members of a family from an Indiana river after a canoe overturned. Officers from the Noblesville and Westfield police departments responded Sunday after the canoe carrying four family members overturned in the White River in Noblesville, about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su...
|8 hr
|scarboroughB
|2
|Police, Fire a " April 10
|8 hr
|scarboroughB
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Sun
|sundancer2004
|165
|Tynisha Elliott
|Apr 7
|DirtyLaundry
|1
|Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by?
|Apr 7
|BigMike
|5
|Ty Elliott on Facebook...
|Apr 7
|SmhSmh
|4
|Fox News
|Apr 6
|Stay honest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC