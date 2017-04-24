Family heads to court in $2M lottery ticket fraud case
The trial is underway for three family members accused of ripping off the Hoosier Lottery by cashing in on a jackpot worth millions. When the trio took their winning ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters on North Meridian Street in Indianapolis, prosecutors insist they were up to no good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|14% of US Christians left their churches after ...
|3 hr
|nnono
|6
|Trump just had his bluff called -- again
|3 hr
|nnono
|2
|Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w...
|6 hr
|Bye bye Alex
|8
|Adrienne Vittadini Studio - cheap crap under a ...
|6 hr
|Making China Grea...
|1
|ObamaSputtering
|10 hr
|TrumpedObamaLegacy
|1
|Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter...
|11 hr
|TrumpedHillary
|3
|Trump backs away from demand for border wall mo...
|11 hr
|TrumpedHillary
|2
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|19 hr
|Waikiki murders
|166
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC