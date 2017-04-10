Fairbanks Foundation doles out $376,000 to train army of addiction specialists
To help fight Indiana's growing opioid epidemic, a local foundation said it is awarding a $376,000 grant to train up to 50 new addiction specialists a year who can "help put more Hoosiers on a path to recovery."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gays vacationing on Dale hollow Lake inTennessee
|2 hr
|jerry
|1
|Indianapolis man arrested on molestation charge...
|9 hr
|Oh criminy
|1
|Poison's Bobby Dall says band's tour with Def L...
|19 hr
|I want to jam
|1
|Trump Flips on Four Policies in One Day
|Thu
|Trumped NK
|2
|Fox News
|Wed
|Buh Bye Bill OReilly
|5
|Trump Says He Didn’t Know Bannon Until Campaign
|Wed
|Buh Bye Bannon
|1
|Venezuela is Dying
|Apr 12
|okimar
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC