Drug investigation turns up 200 pounds of pot, more than $2 million in cash

INDIANAPOLIS - Two men are facing federal charges after a warrant search uncovered hundreds of pounds of marijuana, dozens of firearms and more than $2 million in cash. Kelly Joe Spinks Jr. and William Joseph Belew Jr. have been charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute 100 or more kilograms of marijuana.

