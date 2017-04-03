Driver crashes into south Indianapolis restaurant

Firefighters say a driver hit the gas instead of the brake and rammed into the Texas Roadhouse just off the Southport Road exit of Interstate 65. 4 injured but stable after driver hits gas instead of brake while parking at @texasroadhouse 4335 Southport Crossing #IFDCRT $30K Damage pic.twitter.com/PSZGvuoHJw

