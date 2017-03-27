Details released for last leg of high...

Details released for last leg of highway rebuilt in Indiana

12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The Indiana Department of Transportation has released plans detailing the location of interchanges along the final leg of a highway that's been under construction since 2008. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the information is expected to spark investment along the 30-mile corridor of Interstate 69 between Indianapolis and Martinsville.

Indianapolis, IN

