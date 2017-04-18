Demand for new homes in area rises again after slow month
Home builders filed 614 single-family construction permits in the nine-county area in March, a 5 percent increase over the 585 they filed in the same month of 2016, the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis reported Tuesday.
