Demand for new homes in area rises ag...

Demand for new homes in area rises again after slow month

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

Home builders filed 614 single-family construction permits in the nine-county area in March, a 5 percent increase over the 585 they filed in the same month of 2016, the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis reported Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
14 year old on the pill 3 hr True 5
Poor Dan Blather Snowflake 23 hr Liberals misspea... 3
News Indy Parks to widen 10 miles of Monon Trail in ... Mon Right 2
Hugo Chavez Penn Mon Socialism Disaster 1
ANTIFA GOT Trumped Mon TRUMPED ANTIFA THUGS 1
Quick money in about 10 minutes Apr 16 Bob101 1
Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB Apr 16 Indy69 2
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 9 sundancer2004 165
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,810 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC