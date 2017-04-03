Crispus Attucks celebrates state cham...

Crispus Attucks celebrates state championship

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The school came together to celebrate the Tigers' first state championship since 1959 with a pep rally in the school's gymnasium. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was in such a good mood, he even joined the kids on the dance floor, showing off his moves to the '90s hit "This Is How We Do It."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Military Copters? 19 hr BigMike 4
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy 20 hr True 12
News Children's Museum of Indianapolis ranked number... 20 hr True 2
Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal Sun Thanks 7
Mike Pence Speech Sat President Pence i... 2
News Carmel: College Wood names principal (Aug '08) Apr 1 323dis 23
Drugged Up Women Apr 1 Sorry to hear 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,283 • Total comments across all topics: 280,038,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC