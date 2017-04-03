Crispus Attucks celebrates state championship
The school came together to celebrate the Tigers' first state championship since 1959 with a pep rally in the school's gymnasium. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was in such a good mood, he even joined the kids on the dance floor, showing off his moves to the '90s hit "This Is How We Do It."
