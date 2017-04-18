Crack open a lukewarm one: Indiana's quirky rules about beer
In this Thursday, March 23, 2017 photo, servers Kirk Adams prepares a food order behind the counter, where cold beer is kept in coolers at a Ricker's convenience store in Columbus, Ind. INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana law allows someone to walk out of a convenience store and crack open a beer purchased there, but it can't be a cold one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are we sure Trump isn't a secret Muslim?
|10 min
|R U Sure
|1
|Seven more Marsh stores set to close next month
|4 hr
|Banksy
|1
|Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w...
|10 hr
|lol
|5
|Donald Trump forgets Paul Ryan's name and calls...
|Wed
|Senile Dementia i...
|1
|Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ...
|Wed
|GOP Got to Delive...
|1
|Trump visits golf course for 19th time
|Wed
|Get to Work Donnie
|4
|Fox News
|Wed
|GTFO Bill O
|9
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 9
|sundancer2004
|165
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC