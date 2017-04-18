Crack open a lukewarm one: Indiana's ...

Crack open a lukewarm one: Indiana's quirky rules about beer

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

In this Thursday, March 23, 2017 photo, servers Kirk Adams prepares a food order behind the counter, where cold beer is kept in coolers at a Ricker's convenience store in Columbus, Ind. INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana law allows someone to walk out of a convenience store and crack open a beer purchased there, but it can't be a cold one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are we sure Trump isn't a secret Muslim? 10 min R U Sure 1
News Seven more Marsh stores set to close next month 4 hr Banksy 1
Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w... 10 hr lol 5
Donald Trump forgets Paul Ryan's name and calls... Wed Senile Dementia i... 1
Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ... Wed GOP Got to Delive... 1
Trump visits golf course for 19th time Wed Get to Work Donnie 4
Fox News Wed GTFO Bill O 9
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 9 sundancer2004 165
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,608 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC