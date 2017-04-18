Council panel OKs plan to reimburse c...

Council panel OKs plan to reimburse city agencies for justice center planning

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

An Indianapolis City-County Council panel Tuesday evening unanimously approved a measure that would allow the city to be reimbursed with future bond proceeds for expenses related to the planned community justice campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Bloc and Antifa 4 hr TrumpedANTIFA 1
Fox News 5 hr TrumpedSnowflakers 8
ANTIFA GOT Trumped 5 hr TrumpedSnowflakers 3
Trump Lied Yet Again: USS Carl Vinson not stea... 6 hr TrumpedSnowflakers 2
Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w... 6 hr TrumpedSnowflakes 3
Under Trump, Trade Deficits Up, Interest Rates ... 6 hr TrumpedSnowflakes 2
GOP Senator: Trump should spend less time golfi... 17 hr Iowa figured it out 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 9 sundancer2004 165
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,623 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC