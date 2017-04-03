Coptic Christians in Indianapolis pray for victims in Egypt, and bombers
INDIANAPOLIS - By the time Coptic Christians arrived at their north side church Sunday morning, many had already heard about the bombings in Egypt. So they prayed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su...
|1 hr
|scarboroughB
|2
|Police, Fire a " April 10
|1 hr
|scarboroughB
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Sun
|sundancer2004
|165
|Tynisha Elliott
|Fri
|DirtyLaundry
|1
|Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by?
|Apr 7
|BigMike
|5
|Ty Elliott on Facebook...
|Apr 7
|SmhSmh
|4
|Fox News
|Apr 6
|Stay honest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC