Congregation has moved leaving historic building empty
People are fighting to save a historic church on the east side of Indianapolis from being torn down. They say they're running out of time, with $30,000 to raise before Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dali Lama says Mike Pence is the AntiChrist! (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|TrumpedSNOWFLAKES
|12
|Donald Trump’s First 100 Days: The Worst on Record
|2 hr
|TrumpedSNOWFLAKES
|5
|Trump just had his bluff called -- again
|2 hr
|TrumpedSNOWFLAKES
|13
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|15 hr
|blankandson
|168
|Trump's Canadian Trade War Leaves Coal in the Cold
|17 hr
|Trump Kills Weste...
|1
|Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w...
|18 hr
|Bye Crazy Alex
|10
|Trump and the Good Life
|20 hr
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC