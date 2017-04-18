City's 'food desert' concern grows as...

City's 'food desert' concern grows as more supermarkets close

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Some of the stores Marsh Supermarkets is closing are located in or near food deserts. The mayor's office is concerned that the locked doors and dark stores may put healthy food out of the reach of many families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Washinton Memorial Cemetary front for drugs 32 min Worse 2
Dear Mr O 1 hr TrumpedHillary 1
Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ... 1 hr TrumpedHillary 2
14 year old on the pill 1 hr Poor 6
Droning America: Indianapolis Edition 6 hr Mike Israel 1
News Seven more Marsh stores set to close next month 12 hr Memory 2
Are we sure Trump isn't a secret Muslim? 21 hr R U Sure 3
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 9 sundancer2004 165
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,474,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC