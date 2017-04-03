City to spend $3.8M on website overhaul

Read more: Indianapolis Business News

The city announced Tuesday it has started a two-year process to build a "modern, mobile-friendly" iteration of Indy.gov, which the city hopes will make government services more efficient and accessible for residents.

Comments made yesterday: 22,959

