Children's Museum of Indianapolis ranked number one in USA Today poll

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis were notified Saturday that they are number one in the country for museums. The USA Today/ 10Best Reader's Choice poll allowed readers for the last month to vote for their favorite museums in America.

