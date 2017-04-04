Ceremony to honor anniversary of MLKa...

Ceremony to honor anniversary of MLKa s death, Robert Kennedya s Indy speech

The Kennedy King Memorial Initiative will host a ceremony Tuesday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and Sen. Robert Kennedy. Tuesday marks 49 years since King was killed and Kennedy announced the death and gave a speech in Indianapolis.

