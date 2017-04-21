Carmel police seek help locating theft suspect
According to CPD, a victim told police that her vehicle was broken into and that several credit cards were stolen. Police have said that the stolen cards have been used at a Marathon gas station in Indianapolis and a Walmart in Fishers.
