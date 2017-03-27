As debate rages over pre-K funding, families already in program see gains
Kendra Harper has completed several law internships since her daughter, Bailie, received a state scholarship to participate in On My Way Pre-K.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pence Speech
|2 hr
|President Pence i...
|2
|Carmel: College Wood names principal (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|323dis
|23
|Drugged Up Women
|9 hr
|Sorry to hear
|2
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|11 hr
|Wondery Why
|11
|Military Copters?
|12 hr
|Down Below
|2
|Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal
|12 hr
|Go Joe
|6
|looking for a good lawyer for free advise
|14 hr
|PizzaGate
|8
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC