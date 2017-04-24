All suspects in custody after shootin...

All suspects in custody after shooting at officers, east side chase

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Three suspects are accused in a burglary that led to shots being fired at police and a chase across the east side of Indianapolis early Friday morning. Two were arrested around 6:40 a.m. IMPD confirmed at 8:20 a.m. they had arrested the third and final suspect.

