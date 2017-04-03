5 things to know for Monday, April 3

5 things to know for Monday, April 3

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The driver of the car she was riding in, Stanton Bowie, Jr., is listed in fair condition. They were headed northbound over the weekend when they veered across lanes and were hit broadside by a minivan just north of I-70.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Military Copters? 18 hr BigMike 4
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy 18 hr True 12
News Children's Museum of Indianapolis ranked number... 18 hr True 2
Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal Sun Thanks 7
Mike Pence Speech Sat President Pence i... 2
News Carmel: College Wood names principal (Aug '08) Apr 1 323dis 23
Drugged Up Women Apr 1 Sorry to hear 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC