2 convicted for roles in $2M Hoosier Lottery scam
Marion County jurors found Jackie Parsley II and Ashlee Parsley guilty of theft, false passing of a lottery ticket and money laundering for their roles in the 2014 scam. The judge dismissed similar charges against Ashlee's husband, Joseph Parsley.
