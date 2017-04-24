2 convicted for roles in $2M Hoosier ...

2 convicted for roles in $2M Hoosier Lottery scam

7 hrs ago

Marion County jurors found Jackie Parsley II and Ashlee Parsley guilty of theft, false passing of a lottery ticket and money laundering for their roles in the 2014 scam. The judge dismissed similar charges against Ashlee's husband, Joseph Parsley.

