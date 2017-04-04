1 killed in crash
One Greenfield man died, and another remains in critical condition after the vehicle they were riding in flipped while taking a curve in a county road too quickly. The single-vehicle crash happened Sunday evening along County Road 300N, west of Fortville Pike in Greenfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|2 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Military Copters?
|22 hr
|BigMike
|4
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|23 hr
|True
|12
|Children's Museum of Indianapolis ranked number...
|23 hr
|True
|2
|Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal
|Sun
|Thanks
|7
|Mike Pence Speech
|Sat
|President Pence i...
|2
|Carmel: College Wood names principal (Aug '08)
|Apr 1
|323dis
|23
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC