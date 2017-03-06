Zionsville murder suspect Damoine Wilcoxson due in court Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS - The man accused of murdering an 82-year-old Zionsville man and shooting at IMPD headquarters is due in court Tuesday. Damoine Wilcoxson is expected to make a court appearance in the case of firing at IMPD northwest headquarters.
