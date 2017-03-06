Zionsville murder suspect Damoine Wil...

Zionsville murder suspect Damoine Wilcoxson due in court Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - The man accused of murdering an 82-year-old Zionsville man and shooting at IMPD headquarters is due in court Tuesday. Damoine Wilcoxson is expected to make a court appearance in the case of firing at IMPD northwest headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... 53 min Go away 13
News Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river 58 min Go away 6
Where was Trump on 9/11? 1 hr No kidding 5
Pelosi and many dems met with same Russian offi... 4 hr pearl 4
Always Inn on 21st and Shadeland is sex offende... (Oct '12) 7 hr nnono 14
Horse Information 7 hr Concerned 3
Being called as a witness Mon FormerVictim 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC