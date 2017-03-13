World Series trophy coming to Indianapolis this Saturday
Fans will have the chance to see the trophy and take pictures on Saturday, March 18 at the Central Library downtown. "We're excited to share our cherished trophy with fans this offseason, as we celebrate such a historic World Series Championship," said Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts.
