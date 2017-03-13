World Series trophy coming to Indiana...

World Series trophy coming to Indianapolis this Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Fans will have the chance to see the trophy and take pictures on Saturday, March 18 at the Central Library downtown. "We're excited to share our cherished trophy with fans this offseason, as we celebrate such a historic World Series Championship," said Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tracy gordon (Feb '14) 5 min I know her 3
News Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy; closing I... 4 hr right 4
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... 8 hr Mike Pence what r... 17
News Nazi flag sparks outrage 8 hr fly those tattere... 3
Trump supporters in the heartland fear being l... 8 hr Lyin Liars Gonna ... 6
Nancy Pelosi is Demented 9 hr Lyin Trump Gonna ... 11
News Indianapolis stray dog, cat complaints rise (May '07) 12 hr I H8 U 38
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,014 • Total comments across all topics: 279,538,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC