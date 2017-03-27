Woman arrested for shooting at east Indianapolis motel
Officers responded to the reported shooting at the Budget 8 Inn in the 6800 block of E. 21st Street around 11:30 a.m. Friday. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the floor.
