Woman arrested for shooting at east I...

Woman arrested for shooting at east Indianapolis motel

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Officers responded to the reported shooting at the Budget 8 Inn in the 6800 block of E. 21st Street around 11:30 a.m. Friday. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy 39 min Wondery Why 11
Mike Pence Speech 41 min Curious 1
Military Copters? 1 hr Down Below 2
Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal 1 hr Go Joe 6
Drugged Up Women 2 hr DopedUpMoms 1
looking for a good lawyer for free advise 4 hr PizzaGate 8
Trump stomps out before signing the papers, dem... 16 hr Scan His Brain 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,976,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC