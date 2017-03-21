Witnesses tell police details of trai...

Witnesses tell police details of train accident

Read more: Daily Journal

The conductor of a train traveling through downtown Franklin early Saturday morning told police he saw people standing in the middle of the tracks dancing around in the moments before a man was hit. As the train continued south past a bar, people continued to stand near the tracks and hadn't moved away, the conductor told Franklin police.

