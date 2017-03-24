Warsaw woman suffering dementia found...

Warsaw woman suffering dementia found 110 miles from home

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. An elderly Warsaw woman suffering from dementia ended up stranded, 110 miles from her home on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
so we stick with the ACA 7 hr TrumpedOffTrumpcare 2
Black Thugs 13 hr whome 3
looking for a good lawyer for free advise Thu Ask for ID anyway 5
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy Thu Where theres smoke 5
Can this country stand to have a president unde... Thu Before the Deluge 5
FlatEarth Thu Get Help 9
News Brothers high on mushrooms fight naked Thu Geno 6
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,538 • Total comments across all topics: 279,800,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC