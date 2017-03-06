Vintage White Castle building in Indi...

Vintage White Castle building in Indianapolis saved

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Vintage White Castle building in Indianapolis saved The Indianapolis building has been vacant since about 2005 when it was a recruiting office. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n5xcGu A small brick building at 660 Fort Wayne Avenue in Indianapolis is the former home of a White Castle in the 1920s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Always Inn on 21st and Shadeland is sex offende... (Oct '12) 2 hr KtotheA 12
Being called as a witness 5 hr FormerVictim 1
Pelosi and many dems met with same Russian offi... 9 hr TrumpedDems 1
adult theaters Sun Truth 8
did you go to University Heights Grade school? (Feb '09) Sun Dorcas Van Horn 19
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... Sat Disgusted and pis... 4
Trump's own staff has no idea what Donald Trump... Sat I love no one 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,681 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC