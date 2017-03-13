Two displaced in earlier morning fire...

Two displaced in earlier morning fire on the west side

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - One woman was able to escape unharmed after she woke up to smoke in her apartment in the Wyckford Commons Apartments, near 10th and Girls School Road, just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Wayne Township firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire coming from a second floor window.

Indianapolis, IN

