Trailer carrying diapers overturns on east side interstate ramp
There are 2 comments on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trailer carrying diapers overturns on east side interstate ramp. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:
INDIANAPOLIS - The ramp from Interstate 70 westbound to Interstate 465 southbound is closed Sunday morning after a semi-tractor trailer carrying 43,000 pounds of diapers overturned on the ramp. Crews are working now to get the semi turned upright so that they can reopen the ramp.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Did all the baby momma s scramble for free diapers?
|
United States
|
#2 19 min ago
There was probably looting on that ramp!!
|
