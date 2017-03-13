Trailer carrying diapers overturns on...

Trailer carrying diapers overturns on east side interstate ramp

There are 2 comments on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trailer carrying diapers overturns on east side interstate ramp. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:

INDIANAPOLIS - The ramp from Interstate 70 westbound to Interstate 465 southbound is closed Sunday morning after a semi-tractor trailer carrying 43,000 pounds of diapers overturned on the ramp. Crews are working now to get the semi turned upright so that they can reopen the ramp.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
HAHAHA

Indianapolis, IN

#1 4 hrs ago
Did all the baby momma s scramble for free diapers?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lol

United States

#2 19 min ago
HAHAHA wrote:
Did all the baby momma s scramble for free diapers?
There was probably looting on that ramp!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't buy Little Ceasars Pizza anymore> (Apr '12) 14 hr Trent 16
Awesome God Fri Zombies Rule 9
Tim Statzer Flexco Fri Perkins 1
FlatEarth Mar 17 FlatEarthFcts 4
does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14) Mar 17 grammar police 33
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... Mar 17 Scan Donnies Brai... 22
Cover charges downtown Indy Mar 16 Kiki 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 279,673,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC