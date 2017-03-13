There are on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trailer carrying diapers overturns on east side interstate ramp. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:

INDIANAPOLIS - The ramp from Interstate 70 westbound to Interstate 465 southbound is closed Sunday morning after a semi-tractor trailer carrying 43,000 pounds of diapers overturned on the ramp. Crews are working now to get the semi turned upright so that they can reopen the ramp.

