Toddler, adult killed in south Indian...

Toddler, adult killed in south Indianapolis fire; second toddler "extremely critical"

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A second child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. Firefighters initially said the four-year-old child had died of their injuries, but later issued a correction, saying medics at the hospital were able to revive the child, who remains in "extremely critical condition."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... 41 min The Truths Lover 5
looking for Pain meds and Others ? 43 min mnhb 1
adult theaters 1 hr Truth 3
teen boys and gay sex question (Dec '08) 2 hr Truth 45
Leboring James still whining over Trump winning 18 hr Get To Work Donnie 6
News Colts to hold 2017 training camp in Indianapolis 23 hr 25or6to4 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Fri Jimbomd9236 164
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,209 • Total comments across all topics: 279,308,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC