Teens missing from Indianapolis may have driven to Randolph County

12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Metro police say they are involved in the search for 16-year-old Sara Taylor of Brownsburg and 14-year-old Landon Parrish of Indianapolis. Family and friends say the teenagers were last seen before 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 12. They believe the pair was traveling to Parker City, Indiana, to meet Parrish's non-custodial mother.

