Suspect named in officer-involved shooting at 34th St. & High School Rd.
INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police detectives say they shot a man after he started shooting as a northwest-side bar closed early Sunday morning. Police say as people were leaving as the bar closed around 3 a.m., 23-year-old Ivan Tapley of Indianapolis started shooting in in the parking lot just west of the Run Inn on 34th St. near High School Rd. An eight-year IMPD veteran says he confronted Tapley, identified himself as an officer then started shooting back, hitting Tapley in the hand.
