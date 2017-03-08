Suspect charged over shooting in McCordsville neighborhood
Trevaughn Keene is charged with six counts of criminal recklessness with a gun and intimidation. He allegedly fired gunshots while hanging out the window of his moving car at people in another car following a fight at an Indianapolis park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
