Suspect charged over shooting in McCordsville neighborhood

Trevaughn Keene is charged with six counts of criminal recklessness with a gun and intimidation. He allegedly fired gunshots while hanging out the window of his moving car at people in another car following a fight at an Indianapolis park.

