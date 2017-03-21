Statehouse rally to promote healthy food choices, funding initiatives
Food deserts - places where healthy food is not easily available - affect many Hoosiers across the state. There are more than 500 neighborhoods in Indiana listed as a food desert, according to the Indiana Healthy Food Access Coalition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
