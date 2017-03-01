Startup that helps doctors direct-bill patients plans to add 64 workers
Indianapolis-based Freedom Healthworks, which provides business services to physicians who work outside the health insurance system and direct-bill patients, announced on Thursday morning that it plans to add 20 jobs by the end of 2018 and a total of 64 jobs by the end of 2022.
