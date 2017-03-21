Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey scouting reports: Get to know Todd McShay's pick for Eagles

MARCH 03: Running back Christian McCaffrey of Stanford carries the ball during a drill on day three of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. At 6-foot, 201 pounds, McCaffrey seems to fit the bill as a complementary NFL back that could prove not only ideal in Doug Pederson's offense but also as a component in a backfield by committee headlined by the Eagles' 2015 fifth-round pick Wendell Smallwood.

