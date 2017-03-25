Solace in art
Wild, wide eyes peer out from the canvas, formed by swirling high-strung lines. Nostrils flare, and jagged ridges of orange, yellow and blue streak through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|6 hr
|Did Flynn cut a deal
|6
|best places to get a hook up
|11 hr
|I c dumb ppl
|3
|so we stick with the ACA
|Fri
|TrumpedOffTrumpcare
|2
|Black Thugs
|Fri
|whome
|3
|looking for a good lawyer for free advise
|Mar 23
|Ask for ID anyway
|5
|Can this country stand to have a president unde...
|Mar 23
|Before the Deluge
|5
|FlatEarth
|Mar 23
|Get Help
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC